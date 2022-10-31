A Grantham rotary club held a presentation evening in which six charities were presented with cheques.

The Grantham Kesteven Rotary club held its presentation evening at Belton Park Golf Club, where president Tony Walker presented £3,000 in cheques to the charities.

This was after money was raised from a golf day it held in August.

Representatives from the charities with Rotarian Mike Charity and President Tony Walker (60316060)

Mike Charity, a representative from the Rotary club, said: "We are in awe of the wonderful work all these charities do to support local people in these difficult times and are grateful to all our sponsors and those who helped in any way to make the event such a success in challenging circumstances."

Representatives of each of the charities attended to receive their cheques and to tell members and guests about the amazing work their volunteers do in the community.

Having received £1,000 at the Golf Day, Lynn Robinson from the Lincs&Notts Air Ambulance was presented with a further £750 as this was President Tony's chosen charity for his year. The other charities received £250 each.

From the Grantham Inner Wheel Club, President Ruth Barker Lynsey and Pam Kalbassi have decided they will be giving their donation to the Buddy Bags Charity which supports children leaving domestic violence situations.

Cheques were also presented to David Harvey, a first responder from LIVES, Jim Ferguson from St Barnabas Hospice, Paul Cartwright from the St John Ambulance emergency ambulance crew, and Fiona Bonser and Lynn Ferguson from Grantham Samaritans.

Mike has organised the Golf Day over a number of years, raising more than £75,000 in total.