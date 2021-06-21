New picnic benches have been installed in South Kesteven District Council’s Wyndham Park, courtesy of the Rotary Club of Grantham.

The latest show of support for the park marks the club’s 90th anniversary.

Three benches are outside the park’s Visitor Centre and another three have been placed near the outdoor paddling pool. Two have fixed extensions making them accessible for all.

Front: Chairman of SKDC, Coun Breda-Rae Griffin. Back from left: President of the Rotary Club of Grantham, Rod Tyler; SKDC Cabinet Member for commercial and operations Coun Dr Peter Moseley; and Rotary district governor Peter Berry. (48421525)

Rotary Club president, Rod Tyler, said: “We wanted to mark our anniversary with something the town and residents could use and what better place for the benches than Wyndham Park, which is used by so many people of all ages.

“They are made of cast iron so not only will they be used by all generations now, they will also be there for generations to come.”

The benches were paid for by the Rotary Club, donations from its members and a grant from the Rotary District Foundation.

Among the club’s previous contributions to the park is a popular outdoor gym, paid for with money raised from its annual Swimarathon.

Guests at the unveiling included Rotary district governor Peter Berry; the chairman of SKDC Councillor Breda-Rae Griffin; the cabinet member for commercial and operations, Councillor Dr Peter Moseley; and the Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Dean Ward.

In thanking the Rotary Club for the donation of the benches, Coun Griffin said: “It’s wonderful that the Rotary Club recognises the special place Wyndham Park has in the hearts of so many people and we are very grateful for the contribution it has made to the to park’s continuing popularity.”