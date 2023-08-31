A Rotary Club charity golf day has raised over £3,000.

The Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven held its 20th annual charity golf day last Wednesday (August 23) at Belton Park Golf Club.

The day raised money for St Barnabas Hospice, which has a centre in Grantham.

Rotary Club President, Arthur Ambrose, presenting the Winners' cheque to the Fairway Wanderers Captain.

A spokesperson for the Rotary Club said: “Everyone had a fabulous day, culminating in a carvery dinner and the presentation of prizes by President Arthur Ambrose with a cheque being presented to St. Barnabas Hospice, his chosen charity for the year.

“Other local charities will also benefit from the £3,000 raised.”

Teams who entered were able to play 27 holes in two competitions, an 18-hole Four Ball Stableford and a nine-hole Texas Scramble.

Guests were also able to enter Get a Birdie competitions and join in the raffle with many “excellent prizes” up for grabs.

All par three holes had major prizes up for grabs, including a Kia Picanto and golfing breaks in Portugal and the UK all sponsored by Vertu Kia Plc.

Unfortunately no one won these prizes.

The Rotary Club wanted to thank the sponsors that supported the event, the competitors and Belton Golf Club for making it a successful and enjoyable day.

Arrangements have already been made for the 21st annual charity golf day, which will take place on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

Anyone who would like to join in the day next year can contact Mike Charity by phone on 01476 563896.