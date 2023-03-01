A Rotary club has raised over £1,800 to help victims of the earthquake.

The Vale of Belvoir Rotary Club held a "very successful" frog racing evening in Orston Village Hall to raise funds to help the victims of the Turkish and Syrian earthquakes.

The money raised will be used to buy three shelter boxes.

The frog racing evening at Orston Village Hall. Photo: Vale of Belvoir Rotary Club (62732349)

A spokesperson for the Rotary club said: "The Vale of Belvoir Rotary Club held a very successful frog racing evening.

"The evening was thoroughly enjoyed by all who attended."

The shelter boxes contain family sized tents designed to withstand the elements and provide people with temporary shelter.

The unit also includes cooking equipment, water filtration and storage containers, thermal fleeces, hats, gloves and scarves, solar lighting, waterproof ground mats, a tool kit and a children’s activity box.