Santa will soon be making his way around villages on his annual sleigh ride.

The Long Bennington Rotary Club’s Santa sleigh will be making its way around Foston on Saturday, December 9, and Long Bennington on Saturday, December 16 and Sunday, December 17.

Norman Bertram, of the Rotary Club, said: “Santa is a hugely welcomed figure in the festivities in the village.

“Many local businesses help out with the gifts that are then carefully wrapped by the Rotarians and friends of the club.

“It is a privilege to be part of the spirit of the Christmas season and to bring some cheer in these particularly stringent times.

“We give just as much joy as we receive, leaving a warm glow in every heart.”

On each of Santa’s visits, there will also be “music and merriment on the streets” in the early evening.

In Long Bennington, Santa will be stopping at:

Saturday, December 16:

Sharricks Fish and Chip Shop - 4.30pm

The Reindeer Inn - 5pm

Drury Park - 6.15pm

The Pastures - 7pm

Sunday, December 17:

Whittakers Bar and Restaurant - 4.30pm

Riverview - 5pm

Motor Care - 6pm

Manor Drive - 6.45pm

Residents will also get a chance to visit the jolly man on December 21 outside Sharricks Fish and Chip shop.

Helpers will also be there with buckets for people to give donations if they wish, which will be divided between St Swithun’s Church, Long Bennington Preschool and Long Bennington Rotary Club.

Tomorrow (Friday) night, the Rotary Club will also be officially switching on the village’s Christmas lights.

There will be a Christmas fair in Long Bennington Village Hall, with the “big event” beginning at 5.15pm.

School choirs will be leading with carols and Santa will also be making an appearance.