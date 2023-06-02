A man chosen by a Rotary club for a week-long residential course spoke at their recent meeting.

Joe Grimwood was chosen by the Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club after they picked him as one of their Calvert Trust candidates.

The outdoor course is designed to take young people out of their comfort zone and includes activities like sailing, horse riding, abseiling and much more.

TESS trainer Tony (left), Joe Grimwood (middle) and Irvin Metcalf, president of the Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club.

Joe, who attended a week-long residential course near Keswick, answered many questions from the members.

He was also congratulated on completing his course.

Joe is currently undergoing work experience at TESS in Grantham at the Bridge Gate Allotments centre.

Joe doing the leap of faith.

The Rotary club’s second Calvert candidate, Sandra Turner, was unable to attend the meeting.

The Calvert Trust delivers outdoor adventure holidays to disabled adults and children.