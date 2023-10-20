An event organised by a Rotary Club earlier this year has raised over £5,000 for several charities.

Long Bennington Rotary Club held its first Party in the Park on July 1, 2023.

The event managed to raise over £5,000 that will be divided up between 14 local charities.

Long Bennington Rotary Club's Party in the Park.

Jackie Angus, treasurer of the Rotary Club, said: “It went better than we could have imagined.

“It was the first time we had one and it was a lot of work involved.

“We were ecstatic [when we saw the money].

“We didn’t choose our charities beforehand because we didn’t know how it was going to go.

“When we finally did get the money through, we decided we wanted to try and give as much money to local groups and charities as we could.”

Jackie asked the charities to suggest something “tangible” they would need the money for.

The charities receiving the money include the Rotary International Foundation, The Children’s Bereavement Centre, in Newark, Maggie’s Cancer Support Group, in Nottingham, Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, Long Bennington and Foston Girl Guide Association and the Foston Scout Group.

Musical acts entertained guests.

Others receiving a donation will be the Long Bennington Bowls Club, Long Bennington Village Hall, Long Bennington WI, Tea & Chat, Long Bennington Pre-School, St Swithuns Church, Ayrshire House and Woods Close Residence.

The Rotary Club will be holding Party in the Park again next year on June 29, 2024.

Guests enjoyed the hot weather on the day.

Anyone who would like to volunteer next year can contact Jackie by email at jackieangus2002@gmail.com.

The Rotary Club is also looking for new members.

ABBA Revival performed.

The group meets every second and fourth Monday of the month at Long Bennington Village Hall in 33 Main Road, Long Bennington.