A rotary club is looking for new members.

The Rotary Club of Long Bennington is holding a meeting tonight (Monday) as it is looking for new members.

Andy Foreman, a member of the club, said: "Pop along to see what we are doing.

The club is looking for new members. (62001475)

"Join the women and men who are all ready making a difference in the community."

The club meets on the 2nd and 4th Monday each month at 6.45pm.

The meetings are held at Long Bennington Village Hall, Main Road, Long Bennington.

Tonight's meeting will begin at 6.45pm.

For more information, contact Andy on 01400 282115 or email andy@allforemans.co.uk.