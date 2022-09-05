Home   News   Article

Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club set to host Big Town Quiz Night in Barrowby

By Matthew Taylor
-
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 12:00, 05 September 2022

A rotary club is hosting a big quiz night to raise money to support a number of charities.

The Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club has organised a "Big Town Quiz Night" in aid of its chosen charities.

It will be held at Barrowby Memorial Hall in High Road, Barrowby, from 7pm on Saturday September 17.

Barrowby Memorial Hall in High Road. Image via Google Streetview (59092164)
It will cost £11 per person for anyone wishing to take part, with tickets including a two course meal.

There will also be a raffle and a bar.

Ideally, organisers are hoping for tables of six and the entry form, payment and ticket allocation can be found by visiting: https://form.jotform.com/222102411303028

Quiz master will be Dr. Keith Copeland MBE and the club's president, Irvin Metcalf, hopes that the money raised will help rotary "do good in our community."

