Watch out for the Long Benington Rotary Club this weekend as they tour the village in fancy dress to collect food.

The Rotary Club will be making their way way around the village on Sunday, September 4, to collect food for "those in need during these difficult times," as stated on their JustGiving page.

Norman Bertram, president of the Rotary Club, said:"We as a Rotary always try to bring some fun into whatever we are doing, however hard the circumstances and our favourite is Mario and friends with accompanying music.

"It also brings out the parents with the children to make them aware of how helping others is important."

Collections will take place in the north of the village from 10am until 12.30pm, and in the south of the village from 1.30pm until 4pm.

The Long Bennington Rotary Club will be in fancy dress collecting food on Sunday, September 4. Credit: Long Bennington Rotary Club (59061511)

All food collected will then be delivered to the Grantham Foodbank.

To donate to the Just Giving page, go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/longbenningtonrotary.

Following a successful food collection during 2020 to support local communities during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Rotary Club is once again collecting for the food bank.