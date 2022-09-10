Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club is holding its annual treasure hunt this month.

It's time to get your magnify glass out and search for buried treasure as the Rotary Club will be holding a treasure hunt on Sunday, September 25, from 2pm until 5pm.

Those taking part will be issued with a hand-crafted treasure map on the day, and receive instructions from the famous pirate of the high seas, Captain Kevin Fishface.

The Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club will hold its annual treasure hunt. (59174630)

The entry fee is £10 per team to be paid on the day, and teams are limited up to four people.

The treasure hunt will be completed by foot, so there will be no need to bring your cars or ships!

The grand prize will be a treasure chest for the winning team.

Plastic swords are encouraged and anyone caught cheating will be forced to walk the plank!

To register a team, email granthamsunriserotary@gmail.com or call 07969 690346.

Everyone involved will meet at The Angel and Royal Hotel, Grantham, to receive their treasure map and instructions.