Members of the Rotary Club of Grantham will raise funds in support of Rotary's international appeal to help repair damage caused by raging fires in Australia.

The club will hold a fund-raising concert starring Grantham band Sunburst on Saturday, February 29, at Harlaxton Sports and Social Club.

It is estimated that over 60,000 sq km of bush, forest and parks have been destroyed in the last four months, along with 2,000 homes. Some 480 million animals birds and reptiles are likely to have perished.

Sunburst (29448851)

Donations collected at the concert will go to a bushfire appeal. The concert starts at 7.30pm. Entry is free but donations are welcome. There will be a raffle and cash bar.

Information: call Barry Phillips on 01476 574088.

Read more GranthamHuman Interest