A Rotary Club is hosting its 20th charity golf day to raise money for a local hospice.

The Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven will be hosting the event on Wednesday, August 23, at Belton Park Golf Club.

The day will aim to raise money for St Barnabas Hospice.

The Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven will be hosting its 20th charity golf day to raise money for St Barnabas Hospice.

A host of prizes are on offer, including four ‘hole in one’ prizes which have a combined value of over £20,000.

There is also a chance for one lucky person to win a 2023 Kia Picanto, courtesy of Vertu Kia Nottingham.

To enter, people must be in teams of fours and it costs £46 per player and for Belton Park members it costs £27 per player.

The ticket includes entry into the 18 hole stableford competition, with the option to enter a nine hole Texas scramble.

It also includes a two course carvery dinner and 12 high quality golf balls for each team.

For more information, contact Mike Charity by phone on 01476 563896 or by email at michael.charity917@btinternet.com.