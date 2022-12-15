A video of a recent Santa Fun Run in Grantham shows the fun, competitiveness and community spirit of the event.

The fun run was organised by the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven for the morning of Sunday, December 4, in Wyndham Park.

It was the club's most successful Santa Fun Run with 198 participants who took on a 2.5km route, with an optional extension to 5km.

The video was produced by Gordon Seabrook, Darren Joint and Roger Graves.

Everyone who took part was awarded with a Santa Fun Run medal.

A crowd of Santas at the start line. (61101520)

This was the third Santa Fun Run and Walk organised by the Rotary club.