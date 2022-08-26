Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club has welcomed its latest member, local chef Praful Patel.

Irvin Metcalf, Sunrise’s new President, had the pleasure of welcoming Praful during an introductory meeting with members and said how pleased he was to have a new member come on board who shared the club’s passion of community work.

Praful, who owns the Indian takeaway Prafskitchen in Grantham, said: “This is a proud moment for me. I am looking forward to getting involved in the wonderful community work that Sunrise are involved in".

During the meeting, members also discussed the work that the club is involved with in The Gambia and how devastation to the area due to recent floods has left many homeless. It was decided that £100 would be pledged to the project.