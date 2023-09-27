A Rotary Club recently welcomed the Mayor of Grantham to an evening of listening to music.

Last Wednesday (September 20), the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven welcomed Councillor Mark Whittington, Mayor of Grantham, and Councillor Mary Whittington, Mayoress of Grantham to a Desert Island Disc evening.

The Mayor was quizzed on his selection of six pieces of music.

Left to right: Councillor Mary Whittington, Councillor Mark Whittington, Mayor of Grantham, and Arthur Ambrose, president of the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven.

The Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven at the indoor curling event.

Also on Wednesday, September 13, the Rotary Club enjoyed an evening of indoor curling at Allington Village Hall.