A rotary club has welcomed the wife of a local jeweller to "continue the good work" he accomplished with the club.

The Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club introduced Jenni Cussell as a new associate member in its latest meeting on Thursday, January 19.

Jenni's husband John Cussell was a founding member of the club, but sadly passed away in 2021.

John owned Cussell's Jewellery Shop on Westgate, and was regarded as "one of the world's most gifted jewellers", said Irvin Metcalf, president of the rotary club.

He said: "I was personally very proud and privileged to induct Jenni Cussell into the club."

Irvin presented Jenni with a members package and the "famous" Rotary badge.

Jenni said: "I am pleased to be able to continue the good work that John had accomplished in the club, and I like the virtues of the club in getting involved with local community projects and making Grantham a better place to live."