A rotary club's art and craft fair will return this summer after being cancelled during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Vale of Belvoir Rotary Club will be holding the fair at the Blue Diamond Home and Garden Centre in East Bridgford on Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Artists are invited to exhibit their work and the fair will be raising money for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance and the First Responders.

The Vale of Belvoir Rotary Club. (62170800)

A spokesperson for the rotary club said: "The event will showcase the skills of artists from across the Midlands. All work is offered for sale and 20 per cent of the cost of the work goes to the charities supported by the rotary club.

"This is a great opportunity for people to buy original paintings for their home.

"The money the event raises will be a great benefit to continuing the work of both these local charities."

A raffle will also be held and all proceeds from that will be donated to the two charities.

The fair will be open from 8am until 6pm on the Saturday and 10am until 4.30pm on the Sunday.

For more details go to www.rotary-ribi.org/clubs/homepage.

To find out how to exhibit at the event contact Mary on 07976384279 or Gerry on 07979392652 or via email to rotaryartcraft@gmail.com.