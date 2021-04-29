Grantham Sunrise Rotary has launched a Slamjam 2021 competition to encourage creativity in youngsters.

With entries allowed from anyone aged 11 to 18, the judges are asking participants to write a piece that will last between two to three minutes when read out loud.

Organisers ask that entries follow from a checklist provided, which is:

Rhyme isn’t essential – but rhyme can be used to emphasis a point;

Rhyme can come at the end of a line or in the middle of a line. Similes and metaphors are great – but try to be original! Think of audience grabbing openings and endings with a flourish;

SlamJam poems are two to three minutes long. SlamJam poems are original, so don’t ‘borrow’ someone else’s.

The theme is ‘isolation’ but your poem can be about anything at all inspired by that.

The deadline for submissions is May 15. All entries, including name, age and school must be emailed to secretary@granthamsunriserotary.org

Shortlisted entries will be invited to perform their poems in a special Zoom event, with prizes available.