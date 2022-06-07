A local organisation has been putting the finishing touches on an allotment project that will help young people.

On the last weekend of May, Grantham Sunrise Rotarians rolled up their sleeves and carried out the last part of their project to assist the TESS organization at the Bridge End Road allotments.

TESS is an organisation that gives work experience to young people with special needs.

From left: Richard Lyon (TESS) and rotarians Ingris, Andre, Irvin and president Kevin Hale. (57141862)

The task was to lay concrete to create an entrance to the allotments for the delivery of farm manure directly in to the allotment.

This is the last of the tasks to complete the overall project of creating a disabled minibus parking area, refurbish their polytunnel with new doors and windows and the construction of a manure delivery entrance.

Richard Lyon of TESS, said: "The assistance of Grantham Sunrise Rotary members has been such a help to TESS in getting our facilities here up to date and have worked with our clients for work experience with the works.

"We are most impressed with their willingness to work with the community.”

Sunrise Rotary president Kevin Hale thanked MKM builders merchants for the sponsorship of some of the building materials.

The work has cost around £1,500, which has been funded through the Rotary club charity fund and a Rotary Foundation District Grant.