Grantham Kesteven Rotary Club recently held its 18th annual golf competition at Belton Park Golf Club.

The 27 teams of four participated in an 18 hole Stableford and a nine hole Texas Scramble, enjoying a great day’s golf with a carvery dinner afterwards.

Winners of the 18 hole competition were the Bondhay Clownes, who have supported the event for many years. The runners-up were One Shot Too Many and the Malaysian

Chinese Takeaway teams.

Bondhay Clownes were winners of Grantham Kesteven Rotary Club's Golf Day. Pictured from left to right are Mark Whitley, Nigel Presswood, President of Grantham Kesteven Rotary Sue Kinder, Carl Pinegar and Graham Fell. (51037815)

The Texas Scramble was won by the Eagles, Glen Lindfield, Ian Askew, Pete Hancock, and Noel Reeves.

The event raised over £4,000 which will be distributed to MIND, for better mental health, the BHive project in Grantham and other local charities supported by Rotary.

The club thanked the sponsors who supported the event and others who helped to make it a successful day.