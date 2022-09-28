The Rotary Shoebox Appeal is taking place again this year.

The appeal is coordinated by the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven for Grantham and surrounding areas to help poor families in eastern Europe.

Anybody wishing to help by filling a box with useful items can collect boxes from the Grantham Journal office at 18 Watergate or Grantham Tennis Club, Gonerby Road.

The Rotary Shoebox Appeal helps poor families in eastern Europe. (59641705)

Rotarian Chris Thurlow said: “We really appreciate your support, but please remember this may be the only gift the recipient receives, so a full box will bring the joy that they deserve.”

This year, many of the shoeboxes will be given to displaced Ukrainians who have fled their country due to the war.

To cover the cost of producing the box and transport, the Rotary club asks for a donation of £2, which can be attached to the box when returning it.

There are four categories for the boxes: toys for boys and girls, teenagers up to 18 years of age, household goods for older folk and families, and items for babies up to 12 months.

The Rotary Club recommends items such as jigsaws, action figures, dolls, fluffy toys and games for younger boys and girls.

For a box aimed at teenagers, the Rotarians suggest including sportswear, make-up, writing or drawing materials and games.

They also recommend including household goods for families or older people. For example, scarves, gloves, hats, toiletries or cosmetics.

Rotarians also suggest aiming your gifts at new mothers of babies under 12 months, which could include baby oil, wipes, shampoo and blankets.

The Rotary club asks that people only use the official boxes which are specially designed for the journey to Eastern Europe.

Filled boxes must be returned to the Journal or tennis centre by October 31.

For further details go to www.rotaryshoebox.org