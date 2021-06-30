Home   News   Article

All the action from Grantham RotarySwimarathon 2021 in pictures

By Marie Bond
Published: 07:00, 30 June 2021
 | Updated: 09:06, 30 June 2021

The 32nd annual RotarySwimarathon went ahead with a splash at the weekend.

Despite having to cancel the fund-raising event twice due to Covid and then having to put in place various measures to comply with restrictions, the Rotary Club of Grantham event still attracted 70 teams made up of more than 400 swimmers.

And they raised more than £11,000 for local charities and deserving causes and projects in and around Grantham.

Club president Rod Tyler called the RotarySwimarathon the "highlight of any president's year", adding: "With all other events cancelled in my year, which finishes June 30, it was even more special for it to take part and to actually take part myself with family members."

Event leader Roger Graves added: "It's a dream come true that we were able to hold the event, we were very lucky.

"It was so pleasing to see people out enjoying themselves despite the change in format and the rules imposed but everybody accepted those changes and we can't thank them enough.

"We must also acknowledge the generosity of all those who sponsored the swimmers to help raise such a fantastic sum of money, which will continue to increase as the #SWIM55 events unfold over the next three weeks."

#SWIM55 runs alongside the main event, for those not ready to go back to the pool. It is open to individuals, families, groups, businesses and schools.

They can undertake any event – such as cycling, running or walking – that has a multiple of 55 in it (55 in the number of minutes teams would normally swim in the RotarySwimarathon).

Photos: Toby Roberts

