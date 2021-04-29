The annual RotarySwimarathon is poised to go ahead on a smaller scale this year, but with more ways to get involved.

The popular event, which raises thousands of pounds every year for local causes, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27, between 2.30-8.30pm, at The Meres Leisure Centre, Grantham, after organisers were granted permission by SKLeisure, subject to Covid restrictions being lifted.

It will be the 32nd RotarySwimarathon organised by the Rotary Club of Grantham.

RotarySwimarathon 2020 Sunday (28846168)

Alongside the swim event, organisers are also preparing to host an alternative activity-based challenge called #SWIM55 for anyone who is unable to swim or feels uncomfortable about being at the event. The challenge is aimed at groups, schools, businesses, families and individuals, with participants asked to complete different activities for 55 minutes to reflect the number of minutes that a team swims for.

Challenges include cycling for 55 miles, either cycling, running or walking for 11 miles a day for five days, swimming 55 lengths or for 55 minutes, running laps around a local park 55 times or even baking for 55 minutes.

Schools are also being encouraged to get involved by asking their pupils to take part in an activity for 55 minutes.

All activities will need to be completed by the end of June.

There is no entry fee to take part in the #SWIM55 challenge and no minimum that participants have to raise.

Starting in 1990, the RotarySwimarathon has raised a total of £888,500.

It marked its 30th anniversary in 2019 by raising a staggering £46,000 which enabled the Rotary club to support nearly 50 charities and deserving causes in and around Grantham. It also saw the installation of the Rotary outdoor gym in Wyndham Park which has proved extremely popular with the public.

RotarySwimarathon leader Roger Graves said: “After what we have all been through over the last 13 months we know people will be as excited as we are for the event to be going ahead. We do hope they will support us in raising funds for the local charities and deserving causes once again.”

Subject to Swim England rules the event will be in its normal format with a maximum of six in a lane. There will be no entry fee but it is expected that each team will raise a minimum of £100.

To enter a team or take part in the #SWIM55, email your name and phone number to chairrjg@gmail.com or text 07454 941349.