The 2022 RotarySwimarathon has made a splash as swimmers took to the pool for its first day.

The annual event started today and will continue until Sunday with 186 teams taking part in this year's event.

The biggest local fundraiser of the year is organised by the Rotary Club of Grantham and raises thousands of pounds every year for many local causes.

Rotary Swimarathon leader Roger Graves and Peter Chalk, president of the Rotary Club of Grantham get this year's RotarySwimarathon under way. (54695463)

President of the Rotary Club of Grantham, Peter Chalk, said the RotarySwimarathon is a huge event for the organisers and a huge event for the town.

He added: “With all the issues around Covid it is good to be back on track. Despite Covid, last year’s smaller event still raised a staggering £23,000 so it is a pleasure to be handing out some grants to these worthwhile causes.”

The event is back to full swing following last year's smaller event, due to the pandemic.