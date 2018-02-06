RotarySwimarathon raises £30,000 in Grantham

Organisers of this year’s RotarySwimarathon are celebrating after the event raised £29,963, taking the total amount raised in Grantham over 29 years to an incredible £800,000.

The annual event, organised by the Rotary Club of Grantham, raises money for local charities and deserving causes and projects that benefit the community in and around Grantham.

The Rotary team at Grantham Swimarathon 2018.

Teams of six swam in relays for 55 minutes over the weekend at The Meres leisure centre. This year 230 teams took part and nearly 1,400 swimmers completed a total of 30,013 lengths. Throughout the three day event the teams were encouraged by a constant stream of supporters in the stands cheering them on.

Nearly there....there is determination on this swimmer's face in the Swimarathon.