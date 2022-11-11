Plants have been trimmed on a roundabout to aid visibility for motorists and pedestrians.

The roundabout that links Barrowby Road, Pennine Way and Barrowby Gate has undergone tree works to improve visibility.

Lincolnshire County Council organised the work after residents reported that the vegetation needed to be trimmed back.

Visibility at the Barrowby Gate/ A52 roundabout has improved following tree works. (60590418)

An LCC spokesperson said: "Whilst we want to keep an element of vegetation and it is intentional for both aesthetically and environmentally reasons, we arranged these tree works with a specialist to reduce and trim it back to help with visibility.

"We received reports from residents about the need to trim back the vegetation to aid visibility and we've acted on it here.

"We’d encourage people to report similar issues to us so we can respond accordingly.

"We don’t want to take trees out completely but are always happy to listen to feedback and act accordingly where we can."