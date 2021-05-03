Plans for new advertising boards on four roundabouts in the Grantham area have been submitted.

The applications have been submitted by CP Media, which will manage the boards on behalf of Lincolnshire County Council (LCC).

The advertising boards, which are non-illuminated, measure in at 1.2 metres by 0.5 metres. LCC said the scheme will not cost the council any money, but will bring in revenue that can be used to maintain the roundabouts.

The roundabout where Sankt Augustin way meets Barrowby Road, image: Google Streetview. (46656577)

The council has retained ultimate approval of any adverts before they are posted, it added.

Plans have been submitted for four boards at the Sankt Augustin Way/Barrowby Road roundabout, as well as at the roundabout at the top of Somerby Hill.

There are proposals for three boards on the roundabout between Long Bennington and Foston and that at Gonerby Moor near the services station.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways at LCC, said: “We entered into a contract with CP Media last year for roundabout sponsorship across the county. CP Media fully manage the service on our behalf, including all business enquiries, planning applications, rates, and maintenance of the advertising boards.

“Around the country, roundabout sponsorship is a popular way of supporting local businesses by providing cost-effective advertising, and helping raise funds to maintain the roundabout.

“In Lincolnshire, the majority of any profits from roundabout sponsorship will come to the county council and will go towards to maintenance and upkeep of the roundabouts themselves.

“The remainder goes to CP Media for costs associated with running the scheme. There is no cost to the council.

“Ultimately, where any roundabout advertising goes up will be decided by the district councils as part of the planning process.

“No advertising boards have yet been put up in the county; CP Media are liaising with district councils to find suitable sites for sponsorship, and applying for the relevant planning

permission.”