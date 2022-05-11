The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay will begin and end in Wyndham Park when it visits Grantham during its final journey through England this summer.

Birmingham 2022 is hosting the 16th official Queen’s Baton Relay – a journey which brings together and celebrates communities across the Commonwealth during the build-up to the Commonwealth Games.

The Queen’s Baton Relay is set to travel the length and breadth of England for a total of 29 days, before ending with the Opening Ceremony for Birmingham 2022 on July 2022. Kicking off on Thursday, June 2, the baton will spend four days in London, coinciding with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Weekend. The baton will then resume the international journey and return to England on Monday, July 4, to start a 25-day tour of the regions.

Commonwealth Games Birmingham 2022 Queen's baton Malaysia. (56586618)

On Monday, July 11, the last day of the baton route through the East Midlands, Grantham will officially welcome the baton at around 10.15am.

During its time in Grantham, the Queen’s Baton Relay will start and finish at the Wyndham Park Visitor Centre with the relay hosted and organised by South Kesteven District Council.

It will travel through the town’s historic quarter, starting along Redcross Street and turning left along the length of Castlegate past the King’s School where Sir Isaac Newton was educated, St Wulfram’s Church and the National School.

Kadeena Cox receiving the baton from the Queen at the Queen's Baton Relay launch (56589809)

It then turns left again onto Avenue Road, to its junction with the Riverside Walk, following the River Witham back to Wyndham Park. Road closures will be in place along the route.

The schedule for the baton’s time in Grantham includes a Commonwealth-themed sports event for all ages in Wyndham Park following the relay and organised by Inspire+ along with SKDC.

Members of the public are encouraged to get involved with the celebrations and experience the arrival of the Baton. The Birmingham 2022 website will be updated with information over the coming months, with detail on the events and where to line the route.

Councillor Kelham Cooke, the leader of SKDC, said: “This is a real honour for Grantham. To be part of such an international event as the Birmingham 22 Commonwealth Games in the year that we are celebrating Her Majesty The Queen’s 70-year reign is something that we view with huge pride.

“We hosted the Olympic baton relay through Grantham in 2012 and confirmation that we now have another international event coming through the town is something to really get excited about.

“We are inviting schools to line the route, and I hope all residents will come out and watch. Hopefully town businesses will let staff have a break and come to witness another unique milestone in our town’s history.”

Thousands of Batonbearers, each with inspiring backgrounds and stories, will have the honour of carrying the baton during the journey through England, including those nominated in recognition of their contributions to their local community, whether that be in sport, education, the arts, culture or charity. Between 40 and 130 batonbearers will carry the baton each day, and the relay will reach hundreds of villages, towns and cities during its tour of the country.

Batonbearer details for Grantham are still awaited.

The Queen's Baton (56589831)

Travelling via land, air and sea, more than 180 communities in England will experience the Queen’s Baton on a route spanning 2,500 miles (4,000 kilometres).

Since its inaugural appearance at the Cardiff 1958 Commonwealth Games, the Queen’s Baton Relay has been a tradition for the Commonwealth Games.

The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay began at Buckingham Palace on October 7, 2021, when The Queen placed Her Message to the Commonwealth into the baton and passed it to four-time Paralympic gold medallist Kadeena Cox, who had the honour of being the first of thousands of batonbearers.

Since then, the baton has visited Commonwealth nations and territories in Europe, Africa, Oceania. It still has further destinations in the Caribbean, the Americas, and more countries in Europe, including the Home Nations consisting of five days in Scotland, four in Northern Ireland and five in Wales, where it will finish on Sunday, July 3, before returning to England in summer for the final countdown to the Commonwealth Games.

Phil Batty, director of ceremonies, Culture & Queen's Baton Relay, said: “Whilst the Baton has been travelling across the Commonwealth, we have worked closely with local authorities in England to devise a route that engages with hundreds of communities, passing sport venues, historic sites, local schools and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Yet the Queen’s Baton Relay is far more than just a journey. It symbolises connecting people from every corner of the Commonwealth, celebrates batonbearers who take on challenges, and marks the countdown the biggest sporting event in West Midlands history. And by the time the baton returns to England for the final leg, 71 nations and territories will have already experienced the magic that comes with it.

“We hope that communities across the country join the excitement, attend events near them, line the streets to cheer on our incredible batonbearers and celebrate the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.”

Commonwealth Games Federation President Dame Louise Martin DBE said: “The Queen’s Baton Relay symbolises hope, solidarity and collaboration across the Commonwealth at a time when it is needed most. It continues to inspire people wherever it goes and creates huge excitement for Birmingham 2022 as it journeys towards the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony on July 28.”

Throughout May, the Queen’s Baton Relay continues its journey through the Caribbean and the Americas, with visits to St Kitts & Nevis, Antigua & Barbuda, Bermuda and Canada, amongst others.

For more information on the Queen’s Baton Relay, visit www.birmingham2022.com/qbr.

The information provided on the route through England is subject to local authority approval and therefore could be subject to change.