Routine blood tests postponed in Grantham area because of supply problems

Doctors’ surgeries in the Grantham area are having to cancel routine blood tests because of a problem with supply issues.

Surgeries throughout the country have been suffering problems because of a supply issue with the reagent which has affected laboratories where the tests are carried out.

Catherine Dickinson, practice manager at St Peter’s Hill Surgery in Grantham, said: “It’s the case with all practices in our clinical commissioning group that send samples to the laboratories in Lincolnshire, not just St Peter’s Hill Surgery.