Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Routine blood tests postponed in Grantham area because of supply problems

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 17:00, 16 October 2020

Doctors’ surgeries in the Grantham area are having to cancel routine blood tests because of a problem with supply issues.

Surgeries throughout the country have been suffering problems because of a supply issue with the reagent which has affected laboratories where the tests are carried out.

Catherine Dickinson, practice manager at St Peter’s Hill Surgery in Grantham, said: “It’s the case with all practices in our clinical commissioning group that send samples to the laboratories in Lincolnshire, not just St Peter’s Hill Surgery.

GranthamHealth Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE