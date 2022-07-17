Members of Hose and Harby branch of the Royal British Legion, and their guests recently enjoyed a special buffet lunch for their 95th anniversary celebration.

The event, which saw an excellent turnout at Harby Village Hall, also celebrated the centenary of the Royal British Legion.

Guest of Honour, Brigadier William Hurrell, Deputy Lord Lieutenant Leicestershire, gave a speech to thank everyone for their contributions and highlighted the excellent work that the Royal British Legion does all year round, supporting veterans and their families.

95 year celebrations (57925746)

Brigadier William Hurrell (57925796)

Following the speech the anniversary cake was also cut by the Brigadier.