After 16 years, the chairman of the Royal British Legion in Grantham is retiring.

John Knightall has retired as chairman and his role has been passed onto former vice-chairman Don Mackay.

John will now takeover as president of the Grantham branch.

John making Don chairman of office. (60039453)

John said: "I've done it for such a long time now and I thought the branch would benefit from a new head.

"It was an enjoyable role and I had a very good time as chairman. I had very good committees and we never had any problems in the whole of my time."

John Knightall has retired as chairman after 16 years. (60039494)

Taking on the role as president means John will now be more of a figurehead of the Grantham branch and is there for anyone to ask a question to if they are unable to find the answers themselves.

New chairman Don said: "As chairman, I would like to thank you for all the hard work and dedication John has given to the Royal British Legion over his 16 years."