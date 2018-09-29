Lead on the roof of the 1,000-year-old church at Stoke Rochford is to be replaced with stainless steel.

Thieves removed the leadwork on the north and south aisles in June, leaving the roof at risk of leakage, though it has since been covered with sheeting.

South Kesteven District Council has now given planning approval for St Andrew and St Mary’s Church to replace the stolen lead with stainless steel which has little scrap value.

Churchwarden Neil McCorquodale said he hoped the church would undertake the work as soon as possible.

He said: “We have got it sheeted down. We have had a lot of rain this week. There was water coming down into the church. It’s not terribly satisfactory. The wind blows and the rain gets in but the church isn’t damaged.”

Mr McCorquodale said he and fellow churchgoers were “not very happy” thieves took the lead from the roof in June.

He added:“It was very upsetting. We try and keep these churches and people think they can come along and help themselves. That’s why we have gone for steel. It’s more difficult to remove. You won’t be able to see it from the church. You won’t be able to see any difference when it is on the roof.”

In June, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the wedding of his daughter Celia McCorquodale to George Woodhouse at the church. Other guests included the late Princess Diana’s brother Earl Charles Spencer and her sister Lady Jane Fellowes.