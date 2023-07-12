The opening hours of a Royal Mail delivery office have been reduced as half across the country face the same fate.

The Grantham Delivery Office, off Wharf Road, will now only be open for two hours on Mondays to Fridays, from 8am until 10am, and for four hours on Saturdays, from 8am until noon.

The postal service has 1,200 customer service points across the UK, and on Monday (July 10) around 50 per cent reduced their hours to these times.

A Google Street View of the Grantham Delivery Office, in Wharf Road.

A spokesperson for Royal Mail said: “We understand the importance that some customers attach to customer service points (CSPs) as one of a number of ways in which they can access our services.

“An increase in doorstep services such as Parcel Collect and Safeplace are helping us to enhance customer convenience and deliver more parcels first time.

“In May this year, we also introduced automatic redelivery of parcels the next working day across the UK for customers who are not at home when posties attempt to deliver the first time.

“Over 99 per cent of parcels are now successfully delivered to customers on the first or second delivery attempt.

“This is reducing the need for customers to collect parcels from CSPs.

“To keep pace with the changing behaviour of our customers, we are amending the opening hours of CSPs. We have a range of options free-of-charge for customers who want to arrange for an item to be redelivered.

“Details of how to arrange this can be found on our website at: https://www.royalmail.com/receiving-mail/redelivery.”

