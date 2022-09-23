A team of 11 from the Royal Mail in Grantham took part in the Newark Dragon Boat Festival last weekend, and raised over £1,400 for charity.

The team took part in the Dragon Boat Festival on Sunday, September 18, and raised £1,450 for Beaumond House and the Children's Bereavement Centre.

Abigail Staff, a postie within the Grantham Royal Mail team, said: "We wanted to bring the Grantham working team together and raise money for two charities that are close to our hearts and community for all the work they do for children!

The team competing in the boat race. (59509710)

"We all had a great time but let's just say our synchronisation needs improvement!"

The team were all dressed in matching t-shirts, which were sponsored by Laffeys Aggregates, Caged Laser Engineering and 247 clothing.

Abigail, added: "We will be back in 2023, hopefully with the same team or possibly some new recruits!"

The team pictured: Chris Johnson, Kirstie Coton, Judy Le-hair , Julia Jepperson, Pierre Bowers, Cole, Kevin Lord, Abigail Staff, Lee Butler, Lucy Bown , Jodie and Ian Boneham. (59509754)

The workers who participated alongside Abigail included Chris Johnson, Kirstie Coton, Judy Le-hair , Julia Jepperson, Pierre Bowers, Cole, Kevin Lord, Lee Butler, Lucy Bown , Jodie and Ian Boneham.