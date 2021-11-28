A new 50p to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee has been unveiled.

The Royal Mint has released the design for the new commemorative coin, to mark Her Majesty's upcoming 70 years on the throne.

It is the first time that a royal event has been celebrated on a fifty pence coin, which is expected to mean that the special coin will be in high demand among collectors.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee takes place on June 4, 2022

A 50 pence piece is Britain's most collectable coin, says The Royal Mint, and provides 'the ideal canvas' for a commemorative design. Earlier this year officials released a list of the rarest 50p coins in circulation, among them a 2009 Kew Gardens coin.

The Queen, say Royal Mint officials, has personally approved the design which features a number 70 alongside the royal cypher.

The unique Platinum Jubilee 50p has been described as a 'fitting tribute' to her remarkable reign and will be available as a collectable coin early next year ahead of the nation's official celebrations in June.

The Royal Mint has unveiled a new 50p coin for the Queen's Jubilee (53344814)

Clare Maclennan, Divisional Director of Commemorative Coin at The Royal Mint, said: “The Royal Mint has a proud history of striking coins for British monarchs and 2022 sees one of the greatest celebrations of Her Majesty the Queen with the upcoming Platinum Jubilee.

“Marking 70 days until the anniversary of the Queen’s Accession to the throne, The Royal Mint is delighted to reveal the commemorative Platinum Jubilee 50p design ahead of its launch in the new year.

“In recognition of the landmark occasion, this is the first time a royal milestone has been commemorated on a 50p coin and is a fitting celebration for Britain’s longest reigning monarch.”

New and current collectors can register their interest now for the Platinum Jubilee 50p through The Royal Mint's website.

As part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations all schoolchildren will also receive a book detailing key events from the Queen's reign, including the election of Margaret Thatcher as the first female Prime Minister.