A village royal-themed postbox topper has been given the stamp of approval by thousands on social media, ahead of the Queen's Jubilee.

Helen Walker, of Colsterworth, created a royal postbox topper, complete with crown, and placed it on Bourne Road in her village.

Pictures of the postbox topper, which took around 25 hours to make, have been shared thousands of times, after being posted on a Facebook page called 'Random Acts of Crochet Kindness'.

A royal-themed postbox topper on Bourne Road, Colsterworth, created by Helen Walker. (56612062)

The pictures, also shared in 'Random Acts of Knitting and Crochet Kindness', has received over 50,000 likes from all over the world.

Helen said: "I’m absolutely blown away by the positive response I’ve had. I’ve also had people private message me from other countries seeking permission to share to private groups.

"My local Facebook page posted about it and all the locals are just so supportive saying that it really brightens their day when they see it."

A royal-themed postbox topper on Bourne Road, Colsterworth, created by Helen Walker. (56612065)

Helen has created a number of postbox toppers in the past, but said that this one would be her last, helped by her daughter Sophie, who adorned the crown with the jewels.

Helen continued: "I’ve been doing this now for two years but I’ve decided that this will be the last new creation.

"I’ve enjoyed every stitch and have loved being able to give something back to the wonderful community which I live in."