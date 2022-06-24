A Grantham woman has been videoed allegedly eating a hamster that is in exchange for drugs.

In the video, posted on Facebook, the woman is shown first supposedly killing the hamster, and then eating it, it is claimed for crack cocaine.

The RSPCA have asked for people not to call them about the video unless they have first hand information about the incident.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “This is an extremely upsetting video and we'd like to re-assure the public that we are investigating and working closely with the police.

“If you see this video on social media please report it to the platform immediately.

"Please do not share it or comment on it as it increases the chances of other people seeing it and being distressed.”

The Journal has seen the video and has chosen not to publish it.

If you have any other details that could help the police or RSPCA, you can contact the police on 101 and the RSPCA on 0300 1234999.