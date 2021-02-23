From Monday, March 8, tips in Lincolnshire will change – with residents of the county allowed to take recycling, garden waste and general waste on any day they are open.

During the pandemic, people had been limited to taking certain types of waste on particular days.

People will still need to book a slot before they take along their waste. They can do this at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/clickandtip or by calling 01522 782070.

What can be taken to the tip is changing

Vans and larger trailers will still need to have a permit to access the sites, which can also be arranged at the click and tip website.

People can bring:

Scrap metal

Cardboard

Paper

Electricals (such as washing machines and TVs)

Batteries

Household chemicals

Mineral and cooking oil

Gas cylinders

Clothing

Garden waste

Wood

Glass

Black-bagged general waste, plastic and mattresses

Soil and hardcore (limited to one dustbin full per vehicle per day)

Plasterboard (limited to one dustbin full per vehicle per day)

Bulky waste, such as carpets and sofas

Eddy Poll, the Lincolnshire county councillor responsible for waste and recycling, said: "I'd like to thank residents for their patience.

"We've been working hard behind the scenes to make sure the system can operate safely with all waste types being brought on the same day.

"This, together with the progress being made by the vaccination programme, means that from 8 March, residents will be able to bring their recycling, garden waste and general waste on any day we are open.

"We would however ask residents to separate their waste types and load their vehicle accordingly – so we can ensure as much is recycled as possible."