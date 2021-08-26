A seven-year-old schoolgirl has raised nearly £200 for charity by climbing a mountain in the Lake District.

Ruby Clarke, a Year 3 pupil at Corby Glen Primary School, embarked on the 1,500ft challenge up Cat Bells in Keswick last week to raise funds for The Salvation Army.

She came up with the idea of a sponsored mountain climb after seeing a homeless man in town and asking her mum how she could help.

Ruby along with her mum Kayleigh, dad Tom, sister Aria, five, and the family’s 11-year-old Jack Russell Holly, took two hours to reach the summit of Cat Bells on Thursday.

Kayleigh said: “We postponed the climb by a day due to the weather. It was sunny when we went ahead but it was still a pretty tough climb for little legs. There is a section near the top where you have to scramble up a rock face which was definitely a challenge for us all - and our little dog.

“Ruby got very scared at this point but she was determined to make it. It took us a couple of hours as we had plenty of snack breaks but it was worth it. The view over Derwent water at the top was spectacular.”

So far Ruby has raised £200 for The Salvation Army which aims to help break the cycle of homelessness.

.To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/rubyrabbit