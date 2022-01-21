A golf day will raise money for a charity which helps find missing people.

The golf event will be held at Belton Woods Hotel on Friday, May 20, in aid of the charity called Missing People.

England's most prolific rugby try scorer Rory Underwood will be the after dinner speaker at the event which will also include 18 holes of golf.

Belton Woods Hotel. (44672094)

Players will be provided with bacon rolls before a round of golf which will be followed by a three-course dinner.

The golf will feature nearest the pin, longest drive and wooden spoon competitions.

On the day there will also be a raffle and auction with golf prizes, a signed England 1966 shirt and original local artwork.

The day costs £95 per person or £380 for a team of four. It is £55 for Belton Woods golf members/points holders.

To buy tickets or donate prizes email Karen Horton-Palmstrom at karenlhorton@hotmail.com or call 07709 350872.