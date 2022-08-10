Recent changes to council rules have diminished the public's ability to challenge the local authority at meetings, it has been claimed.

Residents have voiced concerns after the South Kesteven District Council constitution was updated, removing supplementary questions for members of the public at full council meetings.

Under the new rules, the council may reject a question or prevent the right to speak if it is "substantially the same as a question which has been put by a member of the public at a meeting of the council in the past six months".

Mark Whittington (46585922)

At a meeting of SKDC on July 25, constitution committee chairman Councillor Mark Whittington (Con) brought forward a recommendation from the committee to retain supplementary questions, that arose directly from the original question or reply, for members of the public, but councillors voted to refuse.

At the meeting, Councillor Ashley Baxter (Alliance SK) seconded the recommendation. He said: "“It’s quite difficult for members of the public to attend these meetings for various reasons. It’s quite a big deal coming up here and I did it before I was elected. I know what a rigmarole it is.

“Sometimes the question can be misunderstood by the person who is receiving the question, and the supplementary gives the questioner the opportunity to rephrase the question or explain the nuance of the question, or it might be that they get an answer and want to know, when, or how much, or by what time will this decision be made."

Grantham resident, Phil Gadd, has asked several questions at full council surrounding the heating issues at Riverside flats between 2016 and 2019.

He said: "The ability to challenge the council and councillors is being diminished. I put several questions at full council relating to the issues surrounding the problems with the heating failures at Riverside flats from 2016 to 2019. I only resorted to public questions because we had tried every avenue to get someone or something done since the winter of 2016/17.

"I also raised the issue at two separate meetings relating to compensation payments. I again used the supplementary questions to clarify the promises made and qualifying requirements.

"A public question has to be submitted three days prior to the meeting, scrutinised and approved. I understand councillor questions are not submitted, scrutinised or approved. That in itself is inconsistent then?

"The council should be encouraging public involvement, not excluding them. The new constitution also states that the same person or any member of the public may not ask a question relating to the same subject for six months. How can this be showing openness, transparency, and integrity?

"Removing the public's opportunity to ask supplementary questions and then denying them the opportunity to ask questions (on the same subject) for another six months brings the whole issue of public involvement into disrepute.

"I think it is important that members of the public have the opportunity to ask questions and receive substantive replies. It is difficult for members of the public to stand up in front of council. It is usually when they have tried other avenues and received little response."

Elvis Stooke is another Grantham resident who has made use of the right to ask questions to full council to raise awareness on local issues. He described the recent changes to the constitution as "atrocious work on democracy".

He continued: “We have a right to scrutinise these people in public events like that, because that is what they are designed for.

“Councillors have to be accountable to their voters. Like it or not, that’s the way it is. This is only pushing people away from the council."

An SKDC spokesperson said: “The decision to amend the South Kesteven District Council constitution was made after being carefully considered by the constitution committee and the full council as part of a comprehensive review.

“There is the opportunity for the public to speak at the overview and scrutiny committee meetings which meet on a more regular basis, as well as meetings of the full council.”