A running and walking event in Grantham will support the foodbank.

The Wyndham Park Runners and Walkers group has organised its own Foodbank Run, which is part of a national initiative that will support foodbanks across the country in February.

On February 22 at 6pm, people are invited to join in by bringing a backpack of donations to Wyndham Park and run or walk with them to Grantham Foodbank.

The poster for the Grantham Foodbank Run. (62323272)

There are set to be over 300 other versions of the Foodbank Run taking place nationwide during February.

Michelle Edmundson-Harris is part of the organising team behind the event in Grantham, having moved to the town just over a year ago.

She used to coach at Fareham Running Club in Hampshire, where the original idea for the Foodbank Run was born seven years ago.

Runners and walkers from the Fareham Foodbank Run in 2020. (62323263)

The run would take place every year, typically after Christmas, and would usually have around 100 runners taking part.

This year, the initiative is being taken nationwide, with some versions also being held abroad.

Michelle said: "When I moved up to Grantham, I didn’t really know anyone up here, so I joined a little group called the Wyndham Park Runners, and decided that it would be a good idea to get them involved in this national initiative.

"We’ve opened it up to children, runners, walkers, dog walkers (as long as they’ve got a well-behaved dog that’s on a lead). We're trying to raise a bit of awareness.

Michelle Edmundson-Harris. (62323275)

"If anyone wants to join us, they are most welcome, no matter their ability."

Anyone can take part, and there will be front and back markers to keep every participant safe.

The event starts at 6pm in Wyndham Park on February 22, where there will be a quick brief before the group sets off towards the foodbank.

Participants will be welcomed at the foodbank with some squash and a biscuit, before foodbank coordinator, Brian Hanbury, gives a short talk on where the donations go. Then the group will head back to the park.

Michelle continued: "Speaking to Brian, I think the usage of the food bank is up 80 per cent year on year and donations are down by over 60 per cent in the same timeframe, so he’s really desperate for all the help he can get, so that’s what we’re going to do."

Recommended donations include: Dog food, deodorant, powdered custard, soup - powdered or tins, coffee - small packets might be easier to carry, dried mashed potato, tinned fruit, cereals, biscuits, jelly tablets or crystals, and cash donations.

To find out more, search for Wyndham Park Runners and Walkers on Facebook.