An events co-ordinator and her son-in-law have reached their fund-raising target of £2,000 for a Grantham care home after running a total of 200km.

Clare Bell, raising the money for Gregory House care home where she is an events co-ordinator, completed a number of runs to cover 100km and finished her last one on Sunday. Josh Gardner ran the distance over one weekend.

The money has been raised to pay for special extras for a Christmas party at the home and also for gifts for the residents and staff.

Clare Bell finishes her last run to raise money for Gregory House care home in Grantham. (43671014)

Clare said: “Having volunteered for a month, I have gained a huge reality check on how hard care workers for the elderly work. It’s non-stop all day at a pace that hardly allows time to have breaks and a moment to catch your breath.

“It just makes me reflect on how many of us probably take for granted our bonuses, reward and incentive schemes which is not something people in the care sector really experience. Yet they care for our beloved parents and grandparents.

“It was such a pleasure to see how happy it made the team at Gregory House feel to receive these gifts.Our heartfelt thanks go put to them and all front line care workers deserve a special place in our hearts this Christmas.”

Josh Gardner and Clare Bell are running to raise money for Gregory House care home in Grantham. (43387901)

Clare’s former employer, Motorpoint Car Supermarket, matched the donations their team members gave and there were also cash donations and products from the Lush store in Nottingham. Josh works for Mainline Mouldings where staff and customers made donations with a £250 donation from the company itself.