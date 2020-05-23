Runners raise £2,600 for Kesteven Rideability in virtual marathon

Members of a riding club decided that they would give themselves a boost by running a virtual marathon to raise money for their organisation.

Kesteven Rideability took on the challenge when the Covid-19 virus caused the closure of all RDA (Riding for the Disabled Association) groups for the foreseeable future.

Sue Ashton, trustee of Kesteven Rideability, said: “So, wanting to raise spirits and inject a bit of fun into what is a difficult time they decided to take part in the 2.6 Challenge. With three RDA ponies shaking their feed buckets daily they needed to raise money to pay for them!