A running group is starting free couch to 5k sessions.

The Wyndham Park Runners will start the sessions on Monday, May 22, and will run it on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays every week from 6.30pm.

Michelle Edmundson-Harris, who joined the group over a year ago, said: “We welcome anyone that feels that they want to try our friendly and relaxed approach to trying running.

The first graduates of the couch to 5k sessions held by Wyndham Park Runners.

“Whether for the first time, to get back into it or to meet new people and gain some fitness, we are here no matter your pace, your goal or your ability.

“We simply ask that you commit to coming three times a week or make up any missed runs in your own time for nine weeks.”

The sessions are free and all people need is “trainers and a smile”. People are also asked to wear something bright so everyone can stay together.

Anyone who is interested can join the group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/6951368301570269/.

Anyone who can already run a steady five kilometres is asked the join the main Wyndham Park Runners group.

Graduates from the couch to 5k group will move on to the main Wyndham Park Runners group.

Children are also welcome if they runwith a parent. Dogs are also welcome if they are socialable and kept on a lead.