An events co-ordinator is raising money to bring joy to residents at her care home by putting on her running shoes along with her son-in-law.

Clare Bell volunteers at Gregory House care home in Grantham and wanted to make it an extra special Christmas for the residents this year following months of the pandemic.

Clare is running 100km in a month and son-in-law Josh Gardner will run the same distance this coming weekend.

Josh Gardner and Clare Bell are running to raise money for Gregory House care home in Grantham. (43387901)

Clare’s father lives in Gregory House. Her mother lived there also, but sadly died last year.

Clare, 59, who was persuaded to take up running by Josh just this year, said: “My mum and dad have received the most loving care.My mum passed away last year and the team were incredibly supportive.

“This year has been very challenging for the residents and staff as it has for many. The residents’ wellbeing and happiness has been affected as they have been separated from loved ones and at times had to be isolated to their rooms. They could really do with a boost of Christmas spirit.”

Clare and Josh, 29, want to raise £2,000 to buy decorations and festive extras for the Christmas party as well as gifts for the residents and staff.

They have had plenty of support from local businesses as well. Florist Sue Hodgson has donated flower making equipment for table decorations, B&Q provided a real Christmas tree, and Sainsbury’s and Asda have donated decorations and presents.

If you want to support them, Clare and Josh have a fund-raising page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/clare-bell24.