A surge of kindness helped bring comfort to a man left lying in the road with a broken hip for two-and-a-half hours, after his mobility scooter overturned.

Andrew Sharp, 74, was travelling in his scooter along Guildhall Street, Grantham, on Thursday when it shot across the pavement and tipped over at the curb.

He was with twin sister Elizabeth. The pair had been shopping and were returning to Elizabeth’s car when the accident happened.

Guildhall Street (48105698)

Elizabeth, who lives in Denton, said: “My brother lives in North Lincolnshire and he had come down for the day. We had been out for lunch and had some business to do in the shops in Guildhall Street. We were chatting to people in the shops.

“We decided go home and Andrew came out of the shop on his scooter. As I lifted up the lid of the car boot he came shooting across the curb and it flipped over. He was half on the pavement and half in the road.”

It was two-and-a-half hours before an ambulance crew arrived to treat Andrew. With a broken hip he was in a great deal of pain.

Elizabeth said: “He started off cheerful and making jokes but as time wore on he was getting cramps in his legs.

“It was very traumatic.”

The ordeal was particularly harrowing for Andrew as he suffered a major stroke 18 months ago and had only recently learned to walk around slowly with the aid of a walking frame.

Elizabeth said: “Over the past 18 months Andrew’s daughter has been working with him absolutely brilliantly to get him walking with a frame and he was doing quite well.

“It’s really, really diappointing that all that work is now undone.”

Andrew’s frail condition added to Elizabeth’s concerns over the length of time it took for an ambulance crew to arrive on scene, with no pain relief available until they did so.

Elizabeth has expressed her thanks to “all those extremely kind people” who rushed to help her brother as he lay in the road in pain.

These included Lisa Bowley and her daughter Melissa from the nail bar on Guildhall Street, who took cushions from the salon to make Andrew more comfortable.

“They stayed with him throughout his ordeal and brought much-needed cheer, comfort and encouragement to us both,” said Elizabeth.

She added: “I’d also like to thank Debbie Rogers from The Boutique for bringing me a chair from her shop, as well as passer-by Eileen Warner for her support and the young soldier who lifted the mobility scooter back into my car.”

Thanks were also given to the emergency services, who with the good Samaritans of Guildhall Street, “made a bad situation as bearable as possible”.

Elizabeth said: “We are grateful to police constables Martin and Haggo and to special constable Himsworth, who were quick on the scene and were not only extremely encouraging and helpful, but repeatedly tried to expedite the arrival of an ambulance, as well as keeping spectators at bay.

“With the arrival of a fire engine, huge thanks go to fireman Laurel, a first responder who was able to assess Andrew’s injuries. In the absence of any medical pain relief and together with her colleagues Harry and Steve, she then kept up a constant joking banter with him in order to keep his spirits up and to try and distract his mind from the pain of his injury until the ambulance arrived.

“Huge thanks also to Carl Gregory, another first responder who stopped at the scene and who not only helped Laurel, but was constantly on the phone with the ambulance service, trying to get us a quicker response time.”

Elizabeth added: “Together with the ambulance crew, these were truly a group of people who made a bad situation as bearable as possible and we would like to send all of them our heartfelt thanks for their hugely appreciated help and support.”

Andrew was taken to Lincoln County Hospital, where he remains as he recovers from a partial hip replacement carried out on Friday evening.

Elizabeth said he “has his ups and downs” and is still in pain, while pain relief medication makes him upset at times.

However, Elizabeth hopes her visits, and those from Andrew’s daughter, will keep his spirits high.