Over the past weeks we have heard a number of troubling reports of gatherings being held during the pandemic within 10 Downing Street and I completely share and understand the concern that many feel, sayd Grantham MP Gareth Davies.

We all made great sacrifices as we followed rules that were designed to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities. It is deeply upsetting to hear the allegations and read the various media reports and it is vital that we establish the facts through the inquiry and police investigations that have rightly been launched.

Amidst all of these reports in Westminster, it is easy to lose sight of some of the incredibly critical challenges we face both domestically and globally.

In Europe, we are faced with an ever aggressive Russian state which threatens war with Ukraine to shore up Vladimir Putin’s personal authority and to rebuild the prestige lost following the USSR’s demise. Britain is leading the international effort to support Ukraine, supplying her army with defensive anti-tank weaponry, and sharing military expertise through Operation Orbital. Where the sovereignty of a democratic ally is challenged, it is entirely right that the Government takes every reasonable step to defend it.

At home, this situation will push rising energy prices further still, with the wholesale cost growing by as much as 250 per cent.

In response, the Government has to make a tough decision on how to support those hardest hit by higher costs, choosing between broad support that could be quicker but less targeted to those who need it most, or more focused measures. This is something I have personally been engaged in discussions with the Chancellor on and I hope assistance can be provided soon.

Nevertheless, our managed approach to the economy throughout the pandemic is beginning to bear fruit: both GDP and employment have now exceeded pre-pandemic levels. Our country’s successful vaccine rollout and the Government’s significant funding have both given our recovery a head start, ahead of the US, Germany, and France.

This week, England became once more the most restriction-free place in Europe as legal requirements for face coverings and vaccine certification are lifted, and work from home guidance has ended. Omicron transmission is falling as quickly and rapidly as it rose, a trend mirrored in hospitalisation statistics as the vaccination programme continues to prove its worth.

I take great comfort from the World Health Organisation’s statement last week that - while there may be some bumps in the road ahead - for the UK there is now ‘light at the end of the tunnel’.

And what a long tunnel it has been.