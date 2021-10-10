Miss Ruth Lynsey, of Grantham, and Mr Jeff Barker, of Birmingham, were married at The Red Lion, Newton.

Given away by her mother, Judith Schofield, who had travelled from France, Ruth wore a full length dress of embroidered ivory satin with a tulle shawl neckline and carried a hand-crafted arrangement of blue buttons and bows.

In attendance was Maid of Honour Wendy Stubbs with bridesmaids Valerie Barker, Lilia and Daisy Durham and Georgina Schofield, all in dresses of midnight blue satin with ruched necklines and lace overlay. Best man to his father was Phil Barker and toddler Beau Barker was ring bearer for his Grandad.

Jeff works in the vehicle trade in Birmingham and Ruth is co-owner of LC Computers at Melton Mowbray. Following the reception, the couple honeymooned in The Canary Islands.

Photo: Julie Harrod